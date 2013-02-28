Wireless Integrated Brings in New Security Devices

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- The Wireless Integrated brings in yet another important and helpful device that would now keep the little newborn babies safe in the hospitals. One would appreciate the BioEnable Technologies Company for its wise invention to allow the parents and family members of the little ones stay happy, without any fear of danger to the newborns. One would find no better place than this that renders such useful and important security systems to protect babies.



The wonderful thing to understand is that every newborn baby in the hospital would wear this particular Infant security system, called tags, on their legs. This device monitors the motion of the baby; all enters and exits of the baby in the hospital. If at all, the baby is taken out of the protected or unauthorized area, the tag sounds an alarm that alerts the staff of the baby’s move, out of the protected area, and immediate actions are followed. This ensures that every child, until it moves to its own home, is kept under good care and security.



The appreciating thing about this baby tag is that it is a lightweight device, secure one, tamper proof, proven technology, easy to install and apply, its comfortable, water resistant, hypoallergenic, minimal maintenance and continual transmission. Parents are sure to like the little device that keeps their little ones safe in the hospital along with the time tracks, ensuring that the baby is secure and is in safe hands. One can be sure that unauthorized person can never try to take the baby out of the secure zone.



Therefore, people can choose the wonderful infant security system that ensures security for the baby.