Wireless Integrated Offers Efficient Energy Management System

Pune, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- For those looking for options to save energy and Go Green this year, Wireless Integrated unveils new energy management solutions for reducing energy consumption and all the associated environmental and economic impacts. The simple fact of the matter is that Energy Management is the means to reduce operating costs for any business and also helps to develop a cleaner environment. Energy management is a continual improvement process involving visualizing real-time energy consumption, measurement, analysis and implementation of programs to reduce usage and cost.



Wireless Integrated, based in Pune, India specialize in design and development of Wireless automation solutions for Home, Office and Industries. It offers solutions for healthcare, energy management and automotive industries based on 2.4GHz ISM band commonly used for Bluetooth and WiFi solutions. Its unique solutions are based on wireless sensor network communicating with a Mobile or Web in a cloud environment. Wireless Integrated is a division of BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Wireless Integrated team can help you with all of your energy management strategy, helping to get actionable, measurable and sustainable results. Their Energy management services include Planning and Advisory services for your specific Energy management needs, Regular Energy audits that ensure your energy management solutions stay Green and Turnkey energy conservation project services as well.



The Energy Management systems and solutions from Wireless Integrated offer their clients many benefits. Some of these are - Remote controlled switching on and off of equipment, machinery or appliances that can save substantial amount on bills, a close Online monitoring and Measurement of energy usage, Energy planning and load forecasting as well as Energy accounting and balancing to check wastages and theft, and much more. Energy Management System or EMS can be used for Power and energy consumption monitoring as well as management at Substations, Water Treatment Plants, Pumping stations, Gas Distributions centers etc. EMS consists of EMSBX-I units, and these collect the consumption data and push them to Server System through inbuilt GSM/ GPRS/LAN based internet connectivity. EMS Server running the software collects data from all the installed EMSBX-I units, and analyzes the data to generate reports so that alerts can be created based on defined criteria’s in order to help companies organize and utilize their utilities in a more efficient manner.



“These energy management solutions can substantially reduce the total cost of running for enterprises. With the Energy management system solution, enterprises can realize significant immediate and long-term cost savings with a quicker time to benefit”, says MD, Mr. Pradeep Bhatia. He further adds, “There are number of companies that have not yet recognised the potential benefits of energy management systems. Our EMS is the perfect energy efficiency investment because the technology funds itself through energy savings. In addition, it offers considerable improvements in operational efficiency for the engineering staff. “



For more information on their EMS, please visit http://www.wirelessintegrated.com/energy-management-system-software.html OR http://www.wirelessintegrated.com/energy-management-solutions.html



