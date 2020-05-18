Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Wireless LAN controller market is estimated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2025, owing to the increasing business need to manage widespread and intricate LAN infrastructure along with the surging acceptance of cloud-based WLAN controllers for managing network devices. Increasing Bring Your Own Device trend, which necessitates the presence of robust network security in enterprises, will drive WLAN controller market growth through 2025. The rising need for integrated connectivity and security for mobile clients also impacts WLAN controller market trends.



In terms of the application landscape, wireless LAN controller market is bifurcated into government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail, and others. The retail segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth between 2019-2025, primarily fueled by surging acceptance of latest technology by the retail sector to offer better customer experience and convenience. The constant increase in the number of retail companies across the globe will further advance WLAN controller market size. For instance, Aldi, supermarket chain with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries, has recently declared plans to open a new store in Chattanooga city, Tennessee, USA this fall.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3321



The WLAN controller market in the transportation & logistics sector is estimated to witness the growth rate of over 12% over the forecast timeline. Highly reliable wireless connectivity plays an important role in improving the communication process in the transportation & logistics industry. To ensure the smooth functioning of the business operations, transportation & logistics companies deploy network devices that provide high-speed connectivity to improve wireless mobility and enhance operational efficiency. The logistics companies are moving away from traditional wired networking elements to wireless connectivity options to support mobility among remote devices and people. Growing adoption of wireless devices will augment the demand for WLAN controllers that can manage the whole LAN setup.



Europe WLAN controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing usage of wired and wireless devices backed up by internet penetration and growing adoption of cloud-based solutions to enhance the manageability of network infrastructure. The European technology companies are collaborating with cloud solution providers to accelerate wireless adoption for enterprise customers. For instance, in April 2018, Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, partnered with Google Cloud to support wireless needs of enterprise customers in the areas such as hybrid cloud, data analytics & machine learning and digital workplace. In February 2019, Intracom, a global telecommunication systems and solution vendor launched Virtualized Wi-Fi Service Platform for AOTEC (National Association of Telecommunication Operators) to centrally manage their wireless networks. This launched helped the company in offering seamless wireless connectivity to enterprises across the Spain.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3321



Top Key Player are :

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Allied Telesis Inc., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NETGEAR, Ruckus Networks, TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Zyxel Communications Corporation



Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. WLAN Controller Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Standalone

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Integrated

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. WLAN Controller Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1. Key trends, by enterprise size

6.2. Large enterprises

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025

6.3. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/ Small Office/Home Office (SOHO)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2025



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/wireless-lan-controller-market



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com