The wireless medical device industry offers significant potential, with an expanding global market and huge demand for improved healthcare services driven by an increasingly older population and improved medical insurance coverage. The demand for wireless medical devices is expected to continue to increase in the coming years as innovations in sensor and wireless communications make these devices ever more capable of monitoring changes in the human body and facilitating treatment.



North America is the largest market of wireless portable medical devices market, gowing to large number of patients suffering from various chronic diseases in the region. Europe is also one of the major wireless portable medical devices market. The large populations of baby boomers coupled with the patient's convenience, such as home based health monitoring in the region, are some of the most dominant drivers of the market.



The wireless portable medical devices market is expected to grow at a fast pace in developing countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific. The healthcare sector in these countries has grown multifold in the past few years and the government investment is further expected to boost the growth of sector. This in turn, is also expected to create opportunities for the wireless portable medical devices market during the forecast period.



Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Apple, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Sa, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cisco Systems, Cerner,IBM, Philips Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard Company, Mckesson, Intel, Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., and Siemens Healthcare.



