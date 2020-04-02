Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- The ongoing IoT revolution is majorly accelerating wireless mesh network market outlook. Wireless mesh technology supports high bandwidth requirements of IoT devices. These networks can offer robust network coverage and exceptional data transmission speed in remote areas.



They facilitate smooth and efficient operations of automation systems and smart devices without network-related issues. Mesh networks are extremely scalable as new access points can easily be integrated into existing systems to extend the range of the network.



The surging adoption of 4.9 GHz spectrum for public safety-related communications may fuel wireless mesh network market growth. Governments worldwide are allocating a specific spectrum for ensuring public security and safety. For instance, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has specifically allocated the 4.94 - 4.99 GHz spectrum to strengthen the security of human life and environment as well as ensuring that all communications related to public safety & security are transmitted over a reliable frequency spectrum.



The wireless mesh network market will also benefit from the commercialization of the 4.9 GHz spectrum, primarily to aid communication for critical infrastructure industries like utilities & energy. On this note, it is expected that the 4.9 GHz frequency segment might register 15% CAGR over the forecast period, creating lucrative growth opportunities for companies in the wireless mesh network market



Companies covered:

Amphenol Corporation, ams AG, Analog Devices, Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Figaro Engineering, Inc., First Sensor AG, Honeywell International Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (Renesas Electronics Corporation), NXP Semiconductors N.V., OMEGA Engineering Inc. (SPECTRIS PLC.), Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Safran Colibrys SA, Sensirion AG, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated



By architecture, the client-based segment is set to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period owing to higher level of control facilitated by client-based architecture on wireless networks. Client-based infrastructure is primarily designed to provide only a single point of access to endpoint devices for efficiently routing network traffic, network connectivity, and reducing latency.



Asia Pacific wireless mesh network market is touted to register a CAGR of 20% over 2020-2026 owing to the rapid proliferation of home automation and smart home technologies across the region. Robust bandwidth capacity and low infrastructure costs are the key advantages offered by these networks, which has made them a viable option for supporting residential IoT systems. Mesh networks are also being extensively deployed for smart city services, such as smart gas & utility meters, public Wi-Fi, and smart streetlights which may support business landscape across the region.



