Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, Titled The global wireless microphone market is set to gain impetus from the increasing occurrences of live music events, such as Rock in Rio, Summerfest, and Sunburn across the world. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, "Wireless Microphone Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld, Bodypack, and Tabletop), By Frequency band (Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Very High Frequency (VHF), 2.4 GHz, and Others), By End-user (Corporate, Retail, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that this market size was USD 1.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.60 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.



List of Key Players for Wireless Microphone Market



Audio-Technica U.S., Inc.

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Lewitt Gmbh

Logitech, Inc. (Blue)

Rode Microphones

Samson Technologies Corp.

Saramonic

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Shure Incorporated

Sony Corporation

Yamaha Corporation

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.



We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Major Segments for Wireless Microphone Market



- By Type



Handheld

Bodypack

Tabletop



- By Frequency Band



Ultra-high Frequency (UHF)

Very-high Frequency (VHF)

4GHz

Others (1.9 GHz)



- By End-user



Corporate

Retail

Transportation

Education

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Others (Worship House, Government, hospitality)



- By Region



North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America



Drivers & Restraints-



Migration of Workers to Their Hometowns Owing to COVID-19 will Hamper Growth



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing processes negatively on a large scale. It has forced manufacturers to emphasize more on introducing new working opportunities, workforce safety protocols, manufacturing operations, and risk management. This pandemic has also caused the migration of workers to their hometowns on account of the rising uncertainties and loss of income. It is set to affect the workforce of certain companies extensively. These factors are expected to hamper the wireless microphone market growth in the near future.



Regional Analysis-



Presence of Several Industry Giants to Favor Growth in North America



North America procured USD 0.68 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 on account of the presence of a large number of prominent companies in this region. Besides, the increasing popularity of broadcasting studios, sports tournaments, and music concerts would augment growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly backed by the rising adoption of 5G technology, connected devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) in this region. Europe would grow moderately because of the higher demand for wireless services from several countries.



Key Players to Intensify Competition by Launching Innovative Wireless Microphones



The Wireless Microphone Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies worldwide. They are persistently striving to introduce state-of-the-art cordless microphones to cater to the demand of the consumers belonging to a wide range of industries. Below are two of the latest industry developments:



January 2020: Audio Technica, Inc. expanded the pre-existing functionalities of its 3,000 series ultra-high frequency wireless systems by incorporating a network port. It would aid the company in providing unique systems to the consumers.

May 2019: Yamaha Corporation introduced its latest wireless extension microphone that is specially designed with Yamaha CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System.



