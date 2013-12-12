Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul



The term “Wireless Network Infrastructure” has conventionally been associated with macrocell Radio Access Network (RAN) and mobile core network infrastructure, which SNS Research estimates to account for nearly $52 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.



However, the scope of the term is expanding as wireless carriers increase their investments in Heterogeneous Network or HetNet infrastructure encompassing WiFi, small cells, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and the emerging Cloud RAN concept. Driven by the promise of added capacity and coverage with minimum investment in additional spectrum, HetNet infrastructure is expected to account for nearly $17 Billion in spending by the end of 2014.



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While macrocell RAN spending is forecast to decline at a CAGR of 3% over the next 6 years, SNS Research estimates that the overall wireless network infrastructure market encompassing macrocell RAN, HetNet, mobile core and backhaul infrastructure will witness tremendous growth over the coming years. Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the market will account for over $104 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2020.



Complimenting this growth would be over $1 Billion worth of annual R&D investments on 5G mobile technology by wireless carriers, vendors and vertical market players alike, in a bid to further enhance the capacity, speed and performance of future mobile networks.



The “Wireless Network Infrastructure Bible: 2014 – 2020 - Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, RRH, DAS, Cloud RAN, Carrier WiFi, Mobile Core & Backhaul” report presents an in-depth assessment of 9 individual submarkets of the wireless network infrastructure opportunity. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, operator revenue potential, regional CapEx commitments, expert interviews and vendor strategies, the report also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the market from 2014 to 2020 at a regional as well as a global scale. Historical figures are also provided for 2010, 2011 and 2013.



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The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from over 400 numeric forecasts presented in the report.



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Despite the advances in brain and central nervous system disorders remains the world’s leading cause of disability. The delivery of drugs to central nervous system remains a challenge for the treatment of nervous system disorders. The major problem faced with drug delivery is the presence of blood brain barrier (BBB). The blood brain barrier (BBB) is an effective membrane that limits the passage of exogenous substance to the central nervous system. Drugs that are effective against CNS diseases must pass through the BBB. Therefore, many drugs developed for the treatment of CNS diseases have been unable to show significant therapeutic effects. Hence, the failure of systemically delivered drugs to effectively treat many diseases have surged the demand for development of drug delivery system.



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