Wireless Network Security Market Have High Growth but May Foresee Even Higher Value

Summary:

Wireless network security mainly guards a wireless network against unauthorized and malicious access attempts. Wireless network security is carried through wireless devices like a wireless router/switch which encodes and secures all wireless communication by default. In recent years, wireless networking has become easily available, affordable, and easy to use. Wireless technology is adopted by home users in great numbers. On the go laptop users often find free wireless networks in places like coffee shops and airports.



The major players in Wireless Network Security Market:

F5 Networks, Inc. (United States), Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom), Ruckus (United States), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Fortinet (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (United States), Aruba Networks (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Honeywell (United States) and Robert Bosch (Germany).



These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Use of Internet Globally

- Rising Number of Home User



Market Trend

- Increasing Use of Wireless Technologies in Workplace



Restraints

- High Cost Related to Wireless Network Security



Opportunities

- Growing Demand for WLAN Security System



The Global Wireless Network Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Solutions (Firewalls, Intrusion Detection, Content Filtering, Authentication, Data Encryption, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Other), Security Type (Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP), WiFi Protected Access (WPA), WiFi Protected Access 2 (WPA2), Others)



The regional analysis of Wireless Network Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key highlights of the Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



