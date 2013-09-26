Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Wireless Phone Chargers: Market Shares, Strategy, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Wireless Phone Chargers: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 533 pages, 172 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as wireless charging pads permit users to charge the phone without disconnecting/reconnecting cables to the handset. Charging can be done anywhere just by setting the phone down, inductive charges will be in restaurants, kiosks, tables, night stands, hotels, airports, and public places.



As people move to mobile devices and mobile computing they tend to use their smart phones and tablets to access apps. These power intensive applications mean charging of devices become a significant aspect of doing business. Inductive wireless charging is being used as a better way to keep the smart phone and tablet battery full. Setting the phone down on a pad for charging, permits the user to interact with a mobile device in a more flexible manner permitting intermittent charging in a convenient and seamless manner.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/wireless-phone-chargers-market-shares-strategy-and-forecasts-worldwide-2013-to-2019



Mobile manufacturers are positioning phone models with wireless charging to drive demand at the high end. Examples include the Samsung Galaxy S4, Lumia smartphone from Nokia, the Nexus 4 from LG Electronics, and the Droid DNA from Verizon Wireless and HTC.



Many cell phone and smart phone vendors are making wireless power a reality. Wireless power is an emerging technology that creates a better charging experience for consumers. Just as Wi-Fi replaced the need to use an Ethernet cable for Internet connectivity, so also wireless power is making recharging wirelessly a feature that is demanded by consumers.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, "wireless phone charging, mobile computing, and smart devices represent the major forces impacting wireless phone charging. Phone vendors are coming together to create standards and to leverage standards to gain competitive advantage with highly differentiated product sets."



Inductive wireless charging does not use as much grid electricity to achieve device charging. Electricity is generated in a coil. Inductive charging means the primary coil in the charger induces a current in the secondary coil in the device being charged.



Wireless charging is already available for low-power applications up to 5 Watts. These are suitable for mobile phones and other devices. Wireless chargers use magnetic induction. They offer the promise of being able to place a device on a surface and have it charge automatically - no fiddling with cables required. Remote power transfer is a complex business with some very fine tuning required to make it work well. Wireless charging is more accurately described as "inductive charging" because it uses magnetic induction.



Inductive charging uses magnetism to transmit energy. The current coming from the wall power outlet moves through the wire in the wireless charger, creating a magnetic field. The magnetic field creates a current in the coil inside the device. This coil is connected to the battery and the current charges the battery. Devices must have the appropriate hardware in them to support wireless charging - a device without the appropriate coil cannot charge wirelessly.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175640



Consideration of Wireless Phone Charging Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $3 million will reach $33.6 billion by 2019. Growth comes as a result of the rapid adoption of smart phones that pushes the user base to 8 billion people by 2019. While wireless phone charging is considered a perquisite for a high end device, it is soon expected to become a necessary feature.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



- Samsung

- Nokia



Market Participants



- Apple

- AudioDev

- Consumer Electronics Association

- Convenient Power

- Energizer

- Good & Easy Technology

- Google

- Google / Motorola

- HLC Electronics

- HLC Electronics

- Integrated Device Technology Business

- Intel

- iPDA - Newlift Technologies

- LG

- MAPTech Co

- MC Power Technology

- Nokia

- Nokia Has Strategic Partnership With Microsoft

- Procter & Gamble

- Procter & Gamble / Duracell

- PowerbyProxi

- Power Matters Alliance

- Qualcomm

- Qualcomm / WiPower

- Rexpower Industrial Development

- Samsung

- Shenzhen Koeok Electronic Technology

- Shineworld Innovations

- Texas Instruments

- Toyota

- Visteon

- Wireless Power Consortium



Check Out These Key Topics



- Wireless Charging

- Wireless Power Transfer

- Qi Wireless Charging

- Inductive Wireless Charging

- Wireless Transmitter And Receiver

- Wireless Charging

- Transmitter For Iphone

- Wireless Charging

- Transmitter For Samsung

- Human Safety Limits

- Frequency Selection

- Loosely-Coupled

- Wireless Phone Charging

- Wireless Phone Charger

- Electricity Generated In A Coil



Latest Reports:

Nuclear Response Robot: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174814



WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Nuclear Response Robots. The 2013 study has 503 pages, 184 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as automated process is put in place to provide nuclear power capability worldwide. These responder robots are evolving a new core technology in which all participants in the industry and in governments worldwide must invest.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174814



We all know the story, "Let me go I am old," the very very brave man who went into the melted down nuclear facility in Japan, pushing his younger colleagues out of the way of harm.



Nuclear response robots are being built out so the nuclear industry can build out devices that leverage rapid safe response. Well, now is the time to use robots in this nuclear industry.



Telemedicine And M-Health Convergence: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174464



WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Telemedicine and M-Health Market Convergence Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 879 pages, 299 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the telemedicine systems merge with the smart phone systems of engagement to provide a way to improve clinical care delivery to patients with chronic disease, decreasing hospitalizations and visits to the emergency room.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174464



There is a convergence of telemedicine and m-health as the patients become more responsible for their own care delivery and their own health Clinical telemedicine services converge with m-health systems of engagement to lower cost of care and improve quality of care. Tele-medicine and M-Health Market Convergence driving forces relate to an overall trend toward ordinary people taking more responsibility for their own health. This trend has been more prevalent for women in the past 100 years than for men because women used to die very young and they had to learn how to keep themselves healthy. Women have been able to reverse this trend of dying young and to live longer than men in the past 40 years, illustrating that paying attention to health is important.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact:-

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://www.thaineuro.org