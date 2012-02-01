"Wireless Platforms Market - Global Forecasts & Analysis (2011-2016)" Published

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- Wireless networks such as Personal Area Networks (PANs) LANs, Cellular Networks enable effective communication by not depending on the availability of wires or cables. The borderless communication spurred by the invention of wireless network infrastructure and enhancement in application platforms have led to evolving human accessibility using mobile devices.



The wireless computing platforms are expected to have a favorable effect on enterprises as they can utilize new and innovative mobile operating systems, end user devices and wireless network infrastructure. Where personal computers shifted computing power to the desktop from mainframes, wireless devices supplement laptops and desktops, giving employees powerful end user devices that are well-connected and offer vital business data owing to integration with enterprise information systems.



The wireless computing platforms and devices act as trendsetters in the wireless market and are rapidly becoming an essential ingredient amongst information power users. With initial functions such as synchronized calendars, contact management, wireless messaging and email that can be preinstalled on these devices, these applications will steadily expand over the coming years as enterprises find new and innovative ways to their workforce more productive by offering ubiquitous access to enterprise data. The number of off-the-shelf systems and tools for customized solutions will also grow steadily.



These wireless platforms generally fall under two broad categories- smartphones which possess full-blown operating systems and can run enterprise applications and wireless PDAs integrated with cellular, Wi-Fi or both.



This market research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Wireless Platform market, estimating the market till the end of 2016. The report also provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, Winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues that are widely prevalent in this market. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major geographic regions, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). The Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the wireless platform market has been discussed in detail. The top players of the industry are profiled in detail with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities.



We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study on Wireless Platforms. The primary sources - selected experts from related industries and selected suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects.



