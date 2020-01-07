Wireless RFID Reader Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2024

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Wireless RFID Reader Market 2020-2024



RFID refers to Radio Frequency Identification. Wireless RFID Reader is one of the technology that can help to transfer data with the help of non contact wireless radio frequency waves. Wireless RFID Reader allows the user to track devices and assets with the help of Radio Frequency waves and thereby can identify the asset with which contact is required to be established to transfer data. The Wireless RFID Reader is capable to connect with assets through RFID waves that is at a distance of few centimeters to over 20 meters.



RFID refers to data conversion from a barcode that is present on a tag or label with the help of a RFID reader. Wireless RFID Reader enables to read data that is out of sight. Wireless RFID Reader is one of the tools and techniques that belongs to Automatic Identification and Data Capture. It automatically identifies tags or labels, collects data and stores it into the computer without any kind of human intervention. It thereby can convert data into a readable format, which can be analyzed thereafter.



The Wireless RFID Reader consists of a chip and antenna that can transmit and receive the radio signals. The tag can be read if it is brought within the reach of the Wireless RFID Reader even if it cannot be seen or is covered by some object. This is a big business and running successfully amongst all major sectors of economy. It can be used to track and manage inventory, vehicles, computer equipments, mobile phone, airport baggage, etc.



Key Players



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Alien Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Bright Alliance Technology Limited

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Daily RFID Co. Limited

Feig Electronics GmbH

Impinj, Inc.

Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd

Nedap N.V.

Datalogic S.P.A

JADAK

Technology Solutions (UK) Ltd., and more.



Market Segmentation:



The global Wireless RFID Reader is segmented into product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global wireless RFID Readers is divided into Android, Windows and Media Access Control (Mac) and other OS system based RFID readers. It can be Fixed or wall mounted and as a portable device. On the basis of Application, the Wireless RFID Reader is used for Asset tracking, Inventory management, Personnel tracking and Access Control. The Industrial Verticals where wireless RFID readers are used includes Government Sector, Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing, Security and Surveillance, Health Care, Logistics, Supply Chain, Energy and Utility Sector.



Regional Analysis:



The major regions where Global Wireless RFID Reader market is concentrated includes South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. Expansion of Retail Sectors and Advancement in technology that is capable of substituting man power is major growth driver for the Wireless RFID Reader market. The key countries include Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; Brazil in South America; GCC Countries, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt in Middle East and Africa.



Market Growth:



The global Wireless RFID Reader market was valued at 13.15 million USD in 2017. The global Wireless RFID Reader market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1 % between the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The global Wireless RFID Reader market is estimated to reach 46.62 million USD by 2025.



