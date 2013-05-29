Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNIN) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNIN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Wireless Ronin Technologies and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNIN), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNIN) concerning whether a series of statements by Wireless Ronin Technologies regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $9.27 million in 2011 to $6.70 million in 2012 while its Net Loss declined from $6.74 million in 2011 to $5.41 million in 2012.



On May 23, 2013, Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. announced that it has been notified by the NASDAQ Stock Market (NASDAQ) that trading in the Company's securities will be suspended on NASDAQ effective with the open of trading on May 31, 2013.



Shares of Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNIN) declined from $1.46 per share on May 23, 2013, to $0.97 per share on May 24, 2013.



On May 28, 2013, NASDAQ:RNIN shares closed at $1.02 per share.



