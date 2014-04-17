Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless Security Companies and Solutions 2014 market report to its offering
Collectively speaking, wireless security represents technologies and solutions designed to prevent unauthorized access or information damage for computers connected to wireless networks. Increasingly, wireless security is targeted to the emerging needs of the handheld wireless ecosystem, which includes wireless tablets, smartphones, and other devices. These devices typically rely upon an operating system that is optimized and/or integrated with mobile communications, content, applications, and commerce.
Within the enterprise mobility market, chief security concerns are driven by policy decision and end-user behavior associated with the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and the need for corporations to execute a mobile device management plan. Complications intensify as enterprise deals with third-party applications running on the same devices as corporate devices.
This report evaluates wireless security technologies, company offerings, and solutions. The report analyzes wireless security for different business models, analyzes key players and solutions within the wireless security industry. The report also presents a future outlook for wireless security based on important technologies and solution trending and anticipated developments.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Mobile application developers
Wireless device manufacturers
Enterprise mobility management
Wireless security application developers
Wireless security management companies
Companies in Report:
AirPatrol
AirTight Networks
Apple
AT&T
Blue Coat
Cisco
Enterasys Networks
Ericsson
Google
Hewlett Packard
IBM
Juniper Networks
Microsoft
Nokia
RIM
Symantec
Verizon Business
Report Benefits:
SWOT analysis of security companies/solutions
Analysis of wireless security trends and industry outlook
Assessment of companies and solutions for wireless security
Evaluation of wireless security technologies, protocols, challenges, and types
Evaluation of wireless security requirements for different levels of business models
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152879/wireless-security-companies-and-solutions-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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