Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless Security Companies and Solutions 2014 market report to its offering

Collectively speaking, wireless security represents technologies and solutions designed to prevent unauthorized access or information damage for computers connected to wireless networks. Increasingly, wireless security is targeted to the emerging needs of the handheld wireless ecosystem, which includes wireless tablets, smartphones, and other devices. These devices typically rely upon an operating system that is optimized and/or integrated with mobile communications, content, applications, and commerce.



Within the enterprise mobility market, chief security concerns are driven by policy decision and end-user behavior associated with the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and the need for corporations to execute a mobile device management plan. Complications intensify as enterprise deals with third-party applications running on the same devices as corporate devices.



This report evaluates wireless security technologies, company offerings, and solutions. The report analyzes wireless security for different business models, analyzes key players and solutions within the wireless security industry. The report also presents a future outlook for wireless security based on important technologies and solution trending and anticipated developments.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Mobile application developers



Wireless device manufacturers



Enterprise mobility management



Wireless security application developers



Wireless security management companies



Companies in Report:



AirPatrol



AirTight Networks



Apple



AT&T



Blue Coat



Cisco



Enterasys Networks



Ericsson



Google



Hewlett Packard



IBM



Juniper Networks



Microsoft



Nokia



RIM



Symantec



Verizon Business



Report Benefits:



SWOT analysis of security companies/solutions



Analysis of wireless security trends and industry outlook



Assessment of companies and solutions for wireless security



Evaluation of wireless security technologies, protocols, challenges, and types



Evaluation of wireless security requirements for different levels of business models



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152879/wireless-security-companies-and-solutions-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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