Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless Security in 3G and LTE Networks: Market and Forecast 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

With the rapid expansion of broadband wireless, end-users increasingly rely upon handheld devices for almost all daily living activities. Fourth generation (4G) cellular LTE in particular represents a unique opportunity/challenge as device attacks are growing at a rapid rate, exposing vulnerabilities that must be addressed. Our research indicates that Android malware in particular will grow rapidly and will be considered most vulnerable OS for LTE.



This report evaluates the issues, challenges, and market potential for the wireless security in 3G and LTE. The latter in particular brings new challenges. For example, as the adoption of IPsec encryption for transporting LTE traffic continues to grow significantly, there is increasing need for security gateways, which help prevent unauthorized access into the evolved packet core and provide quality of service control for the LTE network.



This research is most reading for anyone involved in LTE network planning, device procurement, and/or application development and management. This report includes forecasting for the period 2014 - 2019. The report complements Mind Commerce research in LTE device, subscriptions, and application market analysis as well as security threats for specific applications such as mobile games.



Target Audience:



LTE device manufacturers



Mobile network operators



LTE infrastructure providers



Cellular application developers



Managed communications providers



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152862/wireless-security-in-3g-and-lte-networks-market-and-forecast-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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