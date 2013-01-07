Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018: Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- With the rapid expansion of broadband wireless, end-users increasingly rely upon handheld devices for almost all daily living activities. Fourth generation (4G) cellular LTE in particular represents a unique opportunity/challenge as device attacks are growing at a rapid rate, exposing vulnerabilities that must be addressed. Our research indicates that Android malware in particular will grow rapidly and will be considered most vulnerable OS for LTE.
This research is most reading for anyone involved in LTE network planning, device procurement, and/or application development and management. This report includes extensive LTE Security Market forecasting for the period 2013 - 2018. The report complements Mind Commerce research in LTE device, subscriptions, and application market analysis as well as security threats for specific applications such as mobile games.
For More Information@ Wireless Security Market
Companies in Report:
Apple, Samsung Asus, Motorola, Kaspersky, AVG, McAffee, F-secure, Trojon, Verizon Wireless ,NTT DocoMo, AT & T Mobility USA ,Metro PCS ,Vodafone D2 EMOBILE NTT DOCOMO SoftBank Mobile,KDDIVodafone,3(Hutchison),O2(Telefonica)Everything Everywhere, Zain,Nawras, Omantel, Mobily, Saudi Telecom Company (STC),Zain, du Etisalat, Movicel, Orange Mauritius, MTC Namibia, Vodacom, China Mobile Hong Kong,CSL, PCCW, Smartone, Aircel, Airtel, Augere, Qualcomm, Tikona, Megafon, MTS, Yota
Target Audience:
LTE device manufacturers
Mobile network operators
LTE infrastructure providers
Cellular application developers
Managed communications providers
Related Reports :
Wireless/Mobile Devices and OSS: Solutions and Market Opportunities
Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
M2M and Telematics Solutions and Market Opportunities
WiMAX Solutions and Market Opportunities
Contact: sales@researchmoz.us sales@researchmoz.com for further information.