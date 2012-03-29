New Wireless research report from GBI Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Wireless Sensor Networks Market to 2016 - Energy Harvesting Techniques to Create New Opportunities" provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) industry. The report covers the industry dynamics, information on the sales volume of chipsets used for wireless sensor networks, and the market share of key suppliers. The report also provides chipset - based, region-based and end-use based forecasts up to 2016. WSN chipsets based forecasts to 2016 are given for the IEEE 802.15.4, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards. The application markets for WSN chipsets in home automation, building automation, industrial automation and smart metering are also discussed.
The development of new technologies is moving WSN into new areas of application. Bluetooth low energy, ZigBee green power, Wi-Fi direct and EnOcean technologies will drive growth into areas such as: medical devices, healthcare, automotives, energy efficient buildings, sports and agriculture.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is based on data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market Size of chipsets for WSN in terms of sales volume - Historical data 2008 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2016.
- Key Players for the year 2011 are discussed.
- Market Size of IEEE 802.15.4, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets for WSN in terms of sales volume - Historical data 2008 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2016.
- Market for key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are covered
- Market for key applications such as: Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Smart Metering are discussed.
- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as SmartLabs Inc., Zensys, Dust Networks, MicroStrain Inc. and so on are discussed.
- Analytical Framework - a Porter's five forces analysis is provided to give a comprehensiveo view of the global WSN Market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Exploit growth opportunities in the global WSN market.
- Devise market-entry and expansion strategies for various WSN chipsets.
- Develop business strategies from Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
- Identify key growth markets for your products.
- Know the demand potential of the WSN Market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SmartLabs Inc., Zensys, Freescale, Texas Instruments, Ember, CSR, Qualcomm Atheros, Dust Networks, MicroStrain Inc.
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