Wireless Sensor Networks Market to 2016 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- "Wireless Sensor Networks Market to 2016 - Energy Harvesting Techniques to Create New Opportunities



Summary



GBI Research’s report, “Wireless Sensor Networks Market to 2016 - Energy Harvesting Techniques to Create New Opportunities” provides key information and analysis on the market opportunities in the Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs) industry. The report covers the industry dynamics, information on the sales volume of chipsets used for wireless sensor networks, and the market share of key suppliers. The report also provides chipset - based, region-based and end-use based forecasts up to 2016. WSN chipsets based forecasts to 2016 are given for the IEEE 802.15.4, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards. The application markets for WSN chipsets in home automation, building automation, industrial automation and smart metering are also discussed.



The development of new technologies is moving WSN into new areas of application. Bluetooth low energy, ZigBee green power, Wi-Fi direct and EnOcean technologies will drive growth into areas such as: medical devices, healthcare, automotives, energy efficient buildings, sports and agriculture.



Scope



- Market Size of chipsets for WSN in terms of sales volume – Historical data 2008 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2016.

- Key Players for the year 2011 are discussed.

- Market Size of IEEE 802.15.4, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chipsets for WSN in terms of sales volume – Historical data 2008 to 2011 is given. Forecast forward until 2016.

- Market for key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are covered

- Market for key applications such as: Home Automation, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Smart Metering are discussed.

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as SmartLabs Inc., Zensys, Dust Networks, MicroStrain Inc. and so on are discussed.

- Analytical Framework – a Porter’s five forces analysis is provided to give a comprehensive? view of the global WSN Market.



