New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Wireless Sensors for Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring - Global Forecast and Analysis (2011-2016)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Central to "ambient intelligence"; insights into the wireless sensors market for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring are detailed in this report. This report refers to environmental and agricultural monitoring as areas deployed with intelligent sensor interface that tracks, informs about, provides granular control of, and monitors the environment and agriculture in situ- real time.
This report segments the market on the basis of products, applications and geographies. The product market is classified into physical sensors, mechanical sensors, and chemical sensors on the basis of parameters detected and measured by sensors.
Acoustic sensors, flow sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors are classified as physical sensors. Proximity sensors, position sensors, level sensors and motion sensors are segmented under the mechanical sensors. Chemical sensors profile biosensors and gas sensors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
On the basis of application; environmental monitoring includes forest fire detection; flood detection; water management; and ambient air and greenhouse gas emissions monitoring. Agricultural monitoring is segmented into crop growth monitoring; soil monitoring; pest and disease detection; precision irrigation and water management; and vehicular movement and management.
The report covers North America, Europe, APAC and ROW on the basis of geography.
Global Wireless Sensors Market for Precision Agriculture and Environmental Monitoring (2011-2016) report, as the name suggests, illustrates the global scenario of wireless sensors for environmental and agricultural monitoring over the next five years with insights into the three main functions of a sensor within a system- Monitoring & Control, Security & Warning, and Diagnosis & Analysis.
In addition, the report contains details of:
Key growth drivers and restraints of the market
Burning issues and opportunities
Impact analysis of the market dynamics
Analysis of different applications of the market
Key trends shaping and influencing the market
Identification of segments with high growth potential
Region specific developments and peculiarities
Key growth strategies for companies in the precision monitoring market
The competitive landscape of the industry
The report also captures the market roadmap with market sizes, trend lines, revenue forecasts, market & product trends, socio-economic trends and regulations, competitive landscape.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- GLOBAL WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET FOR ENVIRONMENTAL & AGRICULTURAL MONITORING (2011 - 2016)
- Temperature Sensor Market: A Study of Major Sensor Types & Applications - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011-2016)
- Sensors Market to 2020 - Rising Need for Intelligent Sensors in Automotive and Consumer Electronics to Increase Demand
- Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Motion Sensors Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) By Technology, Application Types , and Products
- Wireless Charging Market (2012 - 2017) Global Forecast & Analysis By Technology, Products, and Applications
- Home Security Solutions Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Industrial Controls (SCADA, PLC, DCS) & Factory Automation (Field Devices, MES, ERP) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2016
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Hospital Wireless Patient Monitoring Devices - Global Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017