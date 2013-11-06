Wireless Sensors Market for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring to Reach $2946 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Global Wireless Sensors Market for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring (2011-2016)”, the total market is expected to reach $2946 million by 2016 at an estimated CAGR of 11.2% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse through 47 tables, the profiles of leading players and the in-depth TOC on “Global Wireless Sensors Market for Environmental and Agricultural Monitoring (2011-2016)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/environmental-agricultural-wireless-sensors-market-515.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



This research was conducted noting the paradigm shift in demand for active and intelligent detection, monitoring, control, and communication systems for environmental and agricultural aspects.



This report elaborates the market dynamics for Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market and Agricultural Monitoring Sensors Market in face of areas like management of greenhouse gases emission, leaching of nutrients and pesticides from agriculture productions, disaster detection and monitoring, water quality monitoring and ambient air monitoring.



Central to “ambient intelligence”; the wireless sensors market for environmental and agricultural monitoring report gives insights into:



- Government decision makers who concentrate funds for research and industrial exploitation

- Agricultural Research Associations

- Council of Detection and Environmental Monitoring

- Sensor Forum Establishments

- Industries needing market information to make corporate decisions

- Researchers who need to know market and technology requirements

- Independent and Entrepreneurial communities

- Research and Consulting Firms

- Sensor Manufacturers



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