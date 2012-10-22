Wireless Sensors Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- The wireless sensors market is a rapidly growing field as many sensor manufacturers are focusing on technological research and improvements in wireless sensing technology. Wireless technology has been in the market for over a decade but still the growth of this market has not been up to the mark. There are a number of challenges faced from technical and end user point of view, which are proving to be major setbacks for this technology. The wireless sensor market is ready to experience growth in the coming years owing to technological advancements and easy access. Adoption of wireless sensors is expected to increase through growing end user awareness.



This research report provides detailed overview and market numbers. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in wireless sensors market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of the top industry players. This research report on wireless sensors provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with a detailed analysis of the value chain.



Wireless Sensors Market Segmentation '



Product Segmentation



- Physical Sensors

- Acoustic sensors, humidity sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, and temperature sensors

- Mechanical Sensors

- Proximity sensors, level sensors, position sensors, and motion sensors

- Chemical Sensors

- Biosensors, gas sensors



Application Segmentation

Forest fire detection, flood detection, water management, ambient air and green house gas emission monitoring, soil monitoring, pest and disease detection, precision irrigation and water management, vehicular movement and management



The major geographies studied under this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are ABB, Adaptive Energy, Ambient Micro, Apprion, Aruba Networks, Atmel, BAE Systems, BSC Computer, Cardiomems, Chevron, Cymbet, Dust Networks, ELTAV,Ember, Emerson, Enocean, Gastronics, Greenpeak, Microstrain, etc.



