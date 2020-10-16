Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are ZTE (China), Crown Castle (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Mobilitie (United States), TowerCo (United States), Nokia (Finland), AT&T Towers (United States), Samsung (South Korea), SBA Communications (United States), American Tower Corporation (United States) and Vertical Bridge (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like United States Cellular (United States), Insite Towers (United States), Huawei (China) and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States).



Wireless Telecom Infrastructure is a medium through which all internet traffic flows. Wireless telecom service providers are increasing investments to develop infrastructure such as Distributed Antenna System (DAS), carrier Wi-Fi and small cells nodes. The growing popularity and adoption of Wi-Fi, Li-Fi and other wireless system have created opportunity for new developments. Recent technology outbreaks such as Artificial intelligence and cloud computing are further bolstering the very market. According to AMA, the Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure market is expected to see growth rate of 5.9% and may see market size of USD139.8 Billion by 2024.



Market Drivers

- Growing demand for enterprise mobility

- Increasing adoption of the apps along with the wide usage of the smartphones

- Surging need for high-speed mobile Internet



Market Trend

- The innovations that are made through the partnerships among various sectors

- Deployment of AI in Telecom industry



Restraints

- Lack of data integrity

- Increase in consciousness about safety and availability of real-time data



Opportunities

- Development of 5G network and increasing penetration of IoT Technology



Challenges

- Lack of regulatory certainty on new market structures

- Security breaches and interception of the wireless signals



The Wireless Telecom Infrastructure market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



The report highlights Wireless Telecom Infrastructure market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Wireless Telecom Infrastructure, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Chapter 1: Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Towers, Outdoor Small Cell, Indoor Small Cell, Site Development, Fiber), Application (Data Processing, Communications, Public Safety, Automotive and Industrial Use, Others))

5.1 Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Wireless Telecom Infrastructure Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



