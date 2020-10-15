Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global wireless telecommunication carriers market is expected to decline from $759 billion in 2019 to $736.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $878.6 billion in 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market: AT&T; China Mobile; Verizon Communications; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefonica SA and Other



Industry News:



SEPTEMBER 2, 2020: Telefónica has commercially launched 5G services in Spain, the telco said in a release.The European operator said that 75% of the Spanish population will have access to 5G by the end of the year."The launch of our 5G network constitutes a leap forward towards the hyperconnectivity that will change the future of Spain," said José María Álvarez-Pallete, Telefónica's executive chairman.Telefónica will launch offers for both individuals and corporate customers and also committed to the "numerous direct and indirect cross-cutting benefits" that 5G brings to key sectors such as transport, tourism, energy, the car industry and healthcare.



March 19: Verizon Communications is negotiating with programmers to start a mobile video streaming service in the US featuring live TV, original shows and pay-per-view as early as June, according to a person familiar with the talks.The wireless carrier has secured streaming rights with media companies including Viacom, the owner of MTV, and DreamWorks Animation SKG, said the person, who asked not to be identified. The company plans to have the four major broadcasters — ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox — as part of the service, the person said.



Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services; Wireless Internet Services

2) By Application: Household; Commercial

3) By Product: Voice; Data

4) By Technology: 3G; 4G; 5G



North America was the largest region in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global wireless telecommunication carriers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wireless telecommunication carriers market.



The biggest forthcoming change in the telecoms industry is the emergence of fifth-generation mobile networks (5G). 5G is expected to be much quicker than the present 4G. It will be some years before this technology becomes commercially available. The new generation mobile network is likely to provide the capacity needed to support the IoT(Internet Of Things) revolution. Low latency is another important feature expected from 5G.



