Wireless Zone of Washington DC Teams Up with Toys for Tots

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Wireless Zone of Washington DC, an exclusive carrier and retailer of Verizon Wireless products and services, is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign by placing a collection bin in the store during the upcoming holiday season. The Toys for Tots campaign delivers new toys during Christmas to less fortunate children in every community it serves.



“The Toys for Tots campaign does such amazing work each holiday season and we are happy to partner with them so we can do even more to help those in need in each Wireless Zone community,” said the brand’s CEO, Kevin Sinclair. “We encourage all of our customers to bring a donation with them the next time they visit their local Wireless Zone.”



“Placing Toys for Tots donation bins in our store will makes it very easy for our customers to give back to the community and help make this holiday season a special one for children in need,” said John Turner, President, WirelessZone of Washington DC. “We are honored to be a part of the Toys for Tots campaign this year.”



With nearly 22 percent of American children living below the poverty line, donating gifts during the2012 holiday season is more important than ever. In 2011, Toys for Tots donated over 15 million gifts to more than 7 million children. This season, Toys for Tots encourages people to not overlook the teenagers the program also serves and suggests gifts like books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, bath gift sets, board games and electronics.



About Wireless Zone

Founded in 1988 as "The Car Phone Store", the Wireless Zone® system has become the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor and was ranked the No. 1 franchise in its category by Entrepreneur magazine. Most stores are independently owned and operated, exclusively offering Verizon Wireless products and services. In 2010, the company grew to more than 400 locations thanks to its recession-friendly and finance-friendly model. The Wireless Zone® system is franchised and operated by Automotive Technologies, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.wirelesszone.com.