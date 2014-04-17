Reportstack

Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities market report to its offering
Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices and applications.

It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.

It also includes analysis of many different applications and value-added services as well as evaluation of emerging business models, ecosystems, and the mobile application value chain.

This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, and more.

Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Cellular handset manufacturers

WiMAX and WiFi service providers

Wireless/Mobile application developers

Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers

Personal computing device manufacturers

Services infrastructure and outsourcing providers

Mobile application store companies and aggregators

Next generation application, device, service developers

Communications, applications, content and commerce developers

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152871/wirelessmobile-devices-and-applications-solutions-and-market-opportunities.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Thursday, April 17, 2014 at 1:01 PM CDT - Permalink

 