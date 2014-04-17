Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities market report to its offering

Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices and applications.



It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.



It also includes analysis of many different applications and value-added services as well as evaluation of emerging business models, ecosystems, and the mobile application value chain.



This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, and more.



Target Audience:



Mobile network operators



Cellular handset manufacturers



WiMAX and WiFi service providers



Wireless/Mobile application developers



Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers



Personal computing device manufacturers



Services infrastructure and outsourcing providers



Mobile application store companies and aggregators



Next generation application, device, service developers



Communications, applications, content and commerce developers



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152871/wirelessmobile-devices-and-applications-solutions-and-market-opportunities.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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