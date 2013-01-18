Fast Market Research recommends "Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices and applications.
It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.
It also includes analysis of many different applications and value-added services as well as evaluation of emerging business models, ecosystems, and the mobile application value chain.
This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, and more.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Cellular handset manufacturers
- WiMAX and WiFi service providers
- Wireless/Mobile application developers
- Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers
- Personal computing device manufacturers
- Services infrastructure and outsourcing providers
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
