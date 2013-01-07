Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities: Researchmoz.us

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities is the most comprehensive research package available in the market focusing on wireless/mobile devices and applications.
It includes many reports addressing wireless/mobile device developments covering everything from smart phones to tablet computing.
It also includes analysis of many different applications and value-added services as well as evaluation of emerging business models, ecosystems, and the mobile application value chain.
This package represents complete market knowledge for service providers, suppliers, network operators, manufacturers, and more.
Target Audience:
Mobile network operators
Cellular handset manufacturers
WiMAX and WiFi service providers
Wireless/Mobile application developers
Wireless/Mobile infrastructure providers
Personal computing device manufacturers
Services infrastructure and outsourcing providers
