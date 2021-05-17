Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Wireline Logging Services Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Wireline Logging Services Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Baker Hughes, a GE company (United States), Schlumberger Limited (United States), Casedhole Solutions (United States), Superior Energy Services (United States), Expro International Group Holdings (United Kingdom), Halliburton Company (United States), Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), Weatherford International plc (United States), Superior Energy Services, Inc (United States), OilSERV FZCO (United Arab Emirates),



Brief Overview on Wireline Logging Services:

Wireline logging is the process of measuring the properties of a formation to take correct decisions for drilling and production operations. Whereas, wireline logging services are the services that provide proper measurement using electrical and mechanical instrument and equipment. The demand for wireline logging services has been increasing due to rising shale gas production & exploration and increasing well integrity concerns due to Deepwater geo-hazards and technological advancement such as real-time logging. Additionally, rising discoveries of new oil & gas field in many geographical areas such as the United Kingdom have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, strict government regulations due to rising environmental concern across the globe and high initial investment due to the high cost of equipment and tools have been hampering the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investment in an oil and gas sector and increasing oil production and growing E&P spending due to increasing demand from emerging economies particularly from the Asian countries can be considered an opportunity for the market.



Wireline Logging Services Market Segmentation:

by Wireline Type (E-Line, Slickline), Hole Type (Cased Hole, Open Hole), Service Type (Production and Injection Performance Evaluation, Stimulation Performance Evaluation, Water Shutoff determination, Tubing and Multiple Casing Integrity, Acoustic Leak Detection, Perforation, Pipe Recovery, Cased Hole Formation Evaluation, Interval Isolation and Borehole Seal, Others)



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand due to Continuously Rising shale gas production and exploration

- Increasing Well Integrity Concerns due to Deepwater Geo-Hazards and Technological Advancement such as Real Time Logging

-



Market Trends:

- Rising Discoveries of New Oil & Gas Field in Many Geographical Areas such as the United Kingdom



Market Challenges:

- High Initial Investment due to High Cost of Equipment and Tools



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Investment in an Oil and Gas Sector and Increasing Oil Production

- Growing E&P Spending due to Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies Particularly From Asian Countries

-



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wireline Logging Services Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025



