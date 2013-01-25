Wiremuch.com Launches Geek Parenting iPad EMagazine- a Fun Read for Parents as Well as Children

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Wiremuch.com has launched a new magazine by the name of Geek Parenting. The magazine explains the ways with which parents can raise their children. With the coolest ways mentioned along with cool stuff in the markets for children are mentioned is this new launch.



Geek Parenting has details regarding toys, kidspreneur, education, travel and photos/videos along with hundreds of other cool things that parents can do with their children.



Geek Parenting provides tips to parents where they can teach their children how to become entrepreneurs once they grow up. With the travelling section in the magazine, kids can be taught about how to tackle troublesome situations and are given a few tricks with which they can save themselves during times of trouble. Also some amazing photography techniques for parents as well as children are mentioned that can help them in taking great snapshots.



For Geek Parenting subscription, the below mentioned rates apply:

- A single issue for approximately USD $4.99 (non-subscription)

- 1-month subscription for approximately USD$2.99 (Around 40% Savings) automatically renewed until canceled



When a client subscribes, payment is charged once the confirmation has been sent on the iTunes account of the client. Those who want to know more details about the magazine, they are advised to visit http://bit.ly/geekmag.



With the auto- renew option available to the customers of Greek Parenting, their subscription is automatically renewed once the duration of the subscription is about to expire. However, if the client has turned off this option, then the recurring billing will not be made automatically.



Geek Parenting will also be available on Apple gadgets as a separate magazine. They have submitted their app on the Apple AppStore and if approved, the magazine application will be made public.



All in all, Geek Parenting is a monthly magazine which gives an insight to parents as well as children to a whole new way of life. The January 2013 edition of this emagazine has just been released.



Interested folks who wish to subscribe to Greek Parenting magazine may click here.



About Wiremuch.com

Wiremuch.com, the company who published the Geek Parenting Magazine was launched in 2010. It is based in Melbourne, Australia. Wiremuch.com has a motto “much more than wireless” under which it runs. Their aim is to launch the best iPhone, iPad and Android applications. They strive to provide their customers with the best quality smartphone applications that please them to great heights. The motto that the Wiremuch.com team follows indeed is a pushing force for the company staff who is working hard to produce great quality applications. Public participation in the form of feedback is highly welcomed by the Wiremuch team.



