Wirenine Introduces Unlimited Hosting with New Site Design

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Market leading web host WireNine.com recently announced a website redesign and a number of new features to their award winning web hosting plans. The redesign of the site was intended to give a clearer more intuitive interface for its customers.



The owner of WireNine.com comments on the redesign:



“We had a few major initiatives ready to launch so it seemed a perfect time to look at the design and see if it was still fit for purpose. We canvassed opinions from our customers and then used their suggestions in terms of navigation to redesign the site. We’re pleased with the redesign as it looks visually appealing but more importantly, our current users are delighted by the user experience.”



The web redesign was part of a host of new features by WireNine.com, the most significant of which was the decision to start providing unlimited web hosting. All WireNine shared hosting plans now feature unlimited disk space and bandwidth with the only differentiation being the additional features available with each plan.



The owner of WireNine.com, Ali K., explained that the decision to offer unlimited web hosting packages required a bit of thought:



“Going unlimited wasn't an easy decision for WireNine but it had to be done in order to stay competitive in our industry. It’s important to note that providing unlimited hosting will not negatively affect existing customers in any way. Instead it will help us continue to offer the highest level of service to new customers and to customers who have used our services for many years.”



Unlimited web hosting is available across all shared web hosting plans, excluding reseller and VPS plans. The starter plan which is intended for beginners comes with only a single domain, while every other shared hosting plan allows an unlimited number of domains. To set itself apart from competitors, WireNine provides a free domain with any web, reseller or VPS hosting plan on a minimum 12 month billing cycle. The company has also invested heavily in sophisticated server hardware to give customers the fastest and most stable hosting experience possible.



Significant investment has also been made into WireNine.com’s Linux-based VPS hosting. WireNine.com owner Ali K. explained how his company differentiates its VPS hosting from the competition:



“Our VPS hosting offers a perfect solution for businesses of all different sizes and budget levels. Our servers run on 15,000K RPM SAS Enterprise Drives, which means that speed is never an issue. Integrating cPanel into the back-end was an easy decision as it allows our customers to manage every aspect of their website seamlessly.”



WireNine believes their new initiatives along with their 99.9% uptime guarantee and 24/7 tech support has positioned them as one of the leading web hosts in the market.



