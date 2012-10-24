WireNine Launches Affordable VPS Hosting Line

Schaumburg, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Leading web host provider WireNine recently launched a new line of virtual private servers: a novel solution to a problem faced by many small businesses and start-ups. When small businesses look to set up a website or even store data in a shared location, the information has to be stored on a server. Servers can be expensive to run and maintain, and those who are designing and launching websites, whether individuals or small businesses, would have to up-skill themselves in a whole other set of competencies in order to manage them effectively. WireNine’s new VPS hosting plans offer all the advantages of a real server at a fraction of the cost and complexity.



The site makes it easy to select and subscribe to a hosting package, and users can choose from CentOS, Debian, Fedora and Ubuntu as their preferred OS. The VPS can also be managed using cPanel, an elegantly simple interface that allows users to control their server space remotely by logging on via the internet.



WireNine promises 100% satisfaction on web hosting, and they have reason to be confident in their product. What sets WireNine apart as a host is their top of the range VPS hardware, which uses Supermicro enterprise servers powered by Intel Xeon processors and a minimum 16 GB of RAM. Unlike other web hosting providers who use SATA II drives, WireNine uses enterprise grade SAS 15k drives in RAID10 configuration for redundancy, reliability and the best possible disk input/output performance.



The site offers twenty different levels of VPS Hosting plans designed to accommodate the needs of a wide variety of users, from individual hobbyists and bloggers to businesses. A spokesperson for the company explained, "We've created 20 different levels of VPS hosting specifically for the purpose of serving both small businesses and individuals. I believe customers will be more than satisfied with the number of options they have to choose from, and will easily be able to decide what will best meet their needs from the packages we’ve made available."



WireNine has also recently launched a blog (http://blog.wirenine.com) to connect more directly with their user base, offering advice and support on a number of web-hosting issues, as well as editorial commentary on hot-button topics in the industry.



