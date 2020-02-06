Wires and Cables Industry Size, Market Growth, Insights, Trends, and Forecast to 2022

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The wires and cables market consists of the sales of new wires and cables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture insulated fiber optic cables which are network cables containing strands of glass fibers inside an insulated case, and coaxial cables and other insulated nonferrous wires which are copper and aluminum wires used by industries including energy, automotive, telecoms and others. The wires and cables market covered in this report does not include sales from services, repair and maintenance of wires and cables.



The communications wires and cables covered in this report include copper, aluminum and fiber optic (glass and plastic) data cables sold for B2B and B2C purposes.



The wires and cables market is segmented by type of product and by end user



The wires and cables market can be segmented by type of product

a) Other Cables

b) Fiber Optic Cable

c) Co-axial Cable



Other cables was the largest segment in the global wires and cables market in 2018, accounting for 72.6% of the market. This is attributed to the large-scale use of cables such as insulated cables, shipboard cables and aircraft and automotive cables in end use markets such as automotive, aircraft manufacturing, and construction.



Opportunities – The top opportunities in the global wires and cables market will arise in the fiber optical cables segment which will gain $21.14 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The wires and cables market size will gain the most in China. Wires and cables market-trend-based strategies include investments in technologies, increasing production of fire resistant cables and collaboration to provide technologically equipped products. Player-adopted strategies in the wires and cables industry include expansion into newer geographies, adoption of digital technologies, focusing on distribution and expansion through joint ventures.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for wires and cables, accounting for 42.0% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and South America will be the fastest growing regions in the wires and cables market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.4% and 8.4% respectively.



Major competitors of Global Wires And Cables Services Market are Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., LEONI AG, South Wire Company LLC, Furukawa Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation.



