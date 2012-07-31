Introducing NL5000-T Wireless Modem, JSLM Compatible

RF Neulink introduces the NL5000-T Transceiver Series of licensed conventional radios in both the VHF and UHF frequency ranges
San Deigo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- NL5000-T transceivers provide increased throughput, and longer range for multiple address systems. Transparent and direct asynchronous communication offers real-time communication. No extra software or programming is needed to implement communications using standard asynchronous protocols.
The NL5000-T Transceiver Series is field configurable as a master station or remote radio. They can operate as a half-duplex or simplex radios. Fully compatible with JSLM and JSLM2.
For more information please visit: http://www.rfneulink.com
Radio Modems & Accessories: http://www.rfneulink.com/Product.htm
Wireless Data Modems & Accessories: http://www.rfneulink.com/Download.htm (Spec Sheets & Data Manuals)
Download Whitepapers at http://www.rfneulink.com/white_paper.htm covering the following subjects:
- The Art of Cognitive Radio in Unmanned Vehicles
- The Best of Both Worlds—Field Programmable Gate Arrays NL900S
- UHF Radio Modem Supports Computerized Irrigation Control
- Minimize Operational Costs with Remote Monitoring
- Four Level FSK—NL6000
Contact:
Bob White
858-549-6340
rfneulink@rfindustries.com
http://www.rfindustries.com
This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net