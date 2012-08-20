Wisata Pulau Tidung - Your Leading Holiday Destination

Semarang, Central Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Pulau Tidung is one of the isles making the Indonesia Archipelego. The destination is outstandingly unique and beautiful. The Island is a part of the Kepulauan seribu that are located at a strategic location to the capital of the country. The destination has a high potential for tourism due to the combination of elaborate infrastructure and well developed social facilities.



The destination is actually a small village that is located on the southern Kepulauan seribu Islands district in Jakarta, Indonesia. The region is divided into two main areas that include Pulau Tidung kecil and Pulau Tidung Besar.



You’ll be attracted by the interesting maritime tourism places such as the research and diving on the coral reefs. The two isles are connected a long bridge commonly referred to as the “Bridge of Love” by the Locals. It would take you about three hours to drive from Muara Angke using passenger ships.



At the starting point of the bridge, there are kids demonstrate locals diving from the bridge. This is rather interesting and attractive for the tourists. The tourists attracted to the swimming entertainment can join the locals in diving in this waves-free water.



At the far end of the bridge, there is a mangrove forest conservation region situated at the upper side of Tidung Island. The best way to explore this attractive scenery is through cycling. Take a bike and penetrate into the vegetation through the path filled with weeds and desolate beaches of the aesthetic soft white sand.



Whether you are a local seeking for a suitable opportunity to escape from the busy lifestyle of the city, or you are a foreign tourist, Pulau Tidung has a wide range of accommodation facilities tailored to complement the tastes of all visitors. These utilities range from the sophisticated 5-star resorts and villas to the affordable hostels and motels. Contact one of travel tour agents located in the area and explain to them the kind of accommodation you need; you’ll have the deal fixed for you fast.



The shopping places are simply splendid. Walk in the market places and you will be greeted by the vibrant and hospitable community. There are shopping malls with different kinds of commodities such as outfits, Indonesian cuisines, cultural activities, etc. The trip would offer you a one in a lifetime opportunity to explore Indonesian culture first hand.



You’ll also not fail to be impressed by the vivacious night life in the region. For those who like clubbing until dawn, this is the right place to be. You are guaranteed of tight security and easy transport solution.



