Wisconsin Drinking and Driving Laws for Teen Drunk Driver

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- When a person is arrested for OWI (operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated) in Wisconsin, the penalties for his behavior depend on a number of factors. Here are some facts about Wisconsin drunk driving law. If it is this person’s first offense, he may be fined $150 - $300 and lose his license for 6 to 9 months. To prove that he is inebriated, a law officer will assess his blood alcohol content (BAC). If his BAC is 0.08%, he is legally intoxicated. A person who commits many successive OWIs gets a fine of $600 - $2,000, 60 days to a year in jail, a 2 -3 year license revocation, and he must have an IID (ignition interlock device) installed in his vehicle. When an intoxicated driver causes great bodily harm, he must pay a fine of $25,000 and faces jail time of 12.5 years, along with a 2 year revocation of his license and having an IID being put into his vehicle.



Know More Info of Wisconsin drunk driving law



The IID is a useful tool to prevent a drunk driver from operating a vehicle in Wisconsin. It senses when the would-be driver has consumed alcohol and locks the ignition of his automobile so he is unable to start the engine. The IID and field sobriety tests are very important enforcers of Wisconsin drinking and driving laws. They both make sure an inebriated driver cannot cause injury or death by making it impossible for him to operate a motor vehicle. Other drunk driving laws in Wisconsin are: If one’s BAC is .02% and that person is under age 21, he is legally drunk, and Wisconsin has a zero tolerance for underage drinking, so the penalties are swift and harsh. If one has committed this offense for a second time, he will receive 5 days in jail along with the fines he’ll have to pay, and a third OWI offense gets him 30 days in jail. A fourth offense carries harsher penalties, such as 1 – 2 years in prison and steep fines. All OWI offenders must carry an SR (safety responsibility) – 22 with them. This is a document stating that one has auto insurance. Each infraction of Wisconsin drunk driving law (s) causes a person’s insurance rates to rise.



About Legal-Yogi

Legal-yogi is an online legal advice dispensary located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Legal-yogi has mounds of information relating to the law in all U.S. states, and is happy to share it as needed.