"Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems - Product Pipeline Analysis" Published

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems (WINS) is a research organization, based in the US. The organization provides research, education, and public services related to the technical issues of nuclear systems. It offers community outreach, continuing education, youth programs and other services for business and industries. The research areas of WINS include health physics, multiphase flow, materials science, neutronics and reactor physics. The company operates through its facilities, Tantalus laboratory for large scale safety experiments; liquid metals laboratory for small scale engineering material experiments and thermal-hydraulics laboratory for multiphase experiments. It is an operating center of the university of Wisconsin-Madison. WINS is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Correlogic Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- SynCardia Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- United States Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2017 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others
- Vascular Closure Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Nuclear Imaging Equipment - Global Pipeline Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2016
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis