Wisdom Industrial Power Co., Ltd. China's Premier Industrial Battery Manufacturers

Wisdom Industrial Power Co. are the leading suppliers of industrial lithium batteries. Customers experience run time increases of up to 45% over similarly rated (amp-hour) lead-acid batteries. BSLBATT Industrial Lithium Batteries get an amazing 2000 cycles at 80% depth of discharge, meaning these batteries outlast alternatives in every way.



Industrial Lithium Batteries contain no toxic lead or acid and don't release explosive gases when charging. Say goodbye to noxious fumes with a clean system built for the modern working environment. With industrial lithium batteries it is all about facts and figures such as the 40% higher sustained voltage and up to 40% greater energy efficiency.



BSLBATT® Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries are most popular choices in warehouses with material handling equipment such as mobile robots, forklifts, ground support equipment and other industrial applications. The lithium battery packs are made up of large format prismatic lithium-ion cells that are constrained against shocks and vibrations with a steel enclosure. Flexible bus bars and high strand cables are used for battery interconnections. BSLBATT Lithium's advanced lithium-ion battery and energy storage uniquely combine the benefits of lithium-ion with BSLBATT Lithium's patented Battery Management System (BMS). This maximizes performance and longevity to dramatically outperform and outlast traditional batteries and energy storage solutions, and at a much lower lifetime cost.



About Wisdom Industrial Power Co

BSLBATT industrial battery manufacturers designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment (GSE), stationary energy storage, and other industrial and commercial applications. BSLBATT Lithium's "lithium-ion battery packs, including its proprietary battery management system (BMS), provide its customers with a better performing, higher value, and more environmentally friendly alternative as compared to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. They deliver the most efficient, robust and safest lithium-ion battery solutions to customers from over 100 countries. They are always showcasing their products in local, national and international exhibitions and tradeshows.



