Wisdom While Walking: Compelling Memoir by Terran D. Jackson Proves Prayer's Power over Adversity

While life has its successes and joys, many face adversity that appears hopeless to resolve. Georgia's Terran Jackson is no stranger to this life, having spent many years struggling to overcome hardships and restore her happiness. However, in her life-changing new memoir, Jackson's journey of recovery is shared in the hope that others will follow in her footsteps.



‘Wisdom While Walking’ is more than just a memoir; it’s a powerful depiction of the power of prayer and a reminder to millions that a better life can sought through faith.



Synopsis:



Wisdom While Walking is an emotionally charged memoir that chronicles the unfolding and always fascinating story of the author's life. It captivates the reader, enabling them to relate to the many struggles and triumphs of life. It beautifully displays how the innate characteristic of the driven spirit keeps one moving despite the many tragedies along the way. It is a story of dreams, faith, beliefs, determination and prayers.



It is a story full of emotions, happy, sad, funny, suspense, struggles, triumphs...



It displays how there are many lessons learned on this journey called life. It is about walking in the step that have been order for your life. When you do this, it is then you gain Wisdom While Walking.



As the author explains, despite the many challenges she faced, she stood firm on her ability to pray.



“I was in a situation where I would have given anything to escape my life of the Government Housing Projects. Every time I failed to change things I always fell back on what I knew I could do best – pray,” says Jackson.



Continuing, “When times got better I became acutely aware that our current situation does not determine our future. That’s why I wrote this book – to help all of those who feel there is no way out of their struggles. I want to prove that no situation is hopeless.”



Quoting word-for-word many of the encounters Jackson had with God, readers are urged to draw inspiration into their own lives and communicate directly with the Lord so that they too can triumph once again.



‘Wisdom While Walking’ is due for release soon. For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://terranjackson.com/



Back-Cover Text:



Understand the journey is not always easy and clear but it is full of challenges and lessons that will forever shape our lives. It has many turns, bumps and detours along the way. The innate characteristic of the driven spirit keeps us moving despite the minor setbacks and pauses along the way.



About Georgia’s Terran Jackson

I was born in south Florida and moved to Connecticut where I spent most of my younger years before returning to Florida. I am the oldest of four children, two of whom have passed on.



I married my wonderful husband in 1989 and we welcomed our only son in 1995. I earned my degree in Psychology and Human Services and love working with At-Risk children and a variety of non-profit organizations. In my spare time I love to write poetry and short stories. I also love spending time in or near the water.



I love to travel and visit different countries. I have spent a great portion of my life outside the U.S. The great part of this is my jobs have afforded me this opportunity, Life has a way of just happening sometimes. I’ve learned not to sweat the small stuff. I’ve learned not to fret the storms of life but to dance in the rain.