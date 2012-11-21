Wise Global Training Ltd Receives Re-Accreditation for NEBOSH Courses

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Wise Global Training Ltd, one of the leading educational institutions providing health and safety management courses in the UK, has recently received re-accreditation from the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH) for the company’s NEBOSH International Technical Certificate in Oil and Gas Operational Safety courses. This new accreditation status effectively allows the company to offer classroom and eLearning courses for this qualification for the next three years. In addition, Wise Global Training Ltd has also been granted re-accreditation earlier this year for another course, the NEBOSH National General Certificate, for an additional two years.



David Newgass, co-founder and director of operations at Wise Global Training Ltd, proudly states that the company is among the very few accredited to deliver eLearning courses for the NEBOSH International Oil and Gas Certificate and National General Certificate, and that their success has come from the company’s tireless dedication to abiding by NEBOSH standards for learning: “We are one of only four companies in the world that offer this course via eLearning. We have passed stringent review of our course material, exam process and internal processes to gain a three-year accreditation. What this shows is that we have followed everything set up by NEBOSH to deliver this course,” he proclaims.



He reasons that what sets Wise Global Training Ltd apart from other NEBOSH course providers is that they focus on students’ needs when creating their course materials:



“We recognised from the very beginning that much of what was on offer from other providers was written by trainers with the trainers’ needs in mind. We have written our material from the perspective of what the learner wants and how the learner can best engage with the subject and course material used to cover that subject,” Mr Newgass explains.



Besides the NEBOSH International Oil and Gas Certificate and the NEBOSH National General Certificate, Wise Global Training Ltd also offers courses for the NEBOSH International General Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety (IGC). Other courses from the company include the IOSH Managing Safely, IOSH Working Safely, Level one to four CIEH courses, Quality Management and Training courses accredited by the CQI, as well as other non-accredited courses in the field of occupational health and safety. All courses can be conducted through traditional classroom sessions or eLearning modules.



Mr Newgass believes that safety at work is of utmost importance in today’s settings, and that high-quality training is essential in keeping companies safe for workers as well as the public. He has great confidence in the quality of the courses offered by Wise Global Training Ltd, and believes that the success of the company’s educational courses comes from a fruitful collaboration between students and course providers:



“Our aim at Wise Global Training Ltd. is to provide individuals and companies with a sound knowledge base to ensure a safe working environment and to help further that knowledge wherever possible. In the courses we offer today, we continue to view the learner as the most important part of the equation of transferring knowledge. We welcome, in fact encourage, any feedback, observation or comment from any learner who has taken part in a learning experience with us,” Mr Newgass shares.



Groups and individuals interested in classroom and eLearning courses from Wise Global Training Ltd can get more information by visiting their website at http://wiseglobaltraining.com/ .