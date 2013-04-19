Wise Global Training Ltd. Working on Developing IOSH Managing Safely Courses for Webinar

Hull, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Deeply committed to cost-effective and high-quality education and training in the fields of health and safety, Wise Global Training Ltd. recently revealed exciting plans to adapt the classroom-based training of its courses for IOSH (Institution of Occupational Health and Safety) Managing Safely for Web-based seminars.



David Newgass, one of the founders of Wise Global Training Ltd., shares, “The course is being developed alongside IOSH to ensure the quality of delivery is top notch as well as to ensure that the candidate experience is at a high level. We realise that for some, it’s not convenient to travel to a venue in another city in order to undertake a training course and we feel that an online delivery of a live course would be a good option.”



The webinar training for the IOSH Managing Safely courses is intended to deliver the same syllabus as the classroom instruction. Among the topics to be covered are an introduction to managing safely, assessing and controlling risks, understanding responsibilities, identifying hazards, investigating accidents and incidents, measuring performance, and protecting the environment. The IOSH course will run for four days in total, with the corresponding exams.



Since the webinar edition is still being developed to ensure that Wise Global Training Ltd.’s high standards are met, no information has yet been released as to precisely how the Web-based training will go. But Newgass does offer this distinct advantage of the new e-learning option: “Candidates can take the course from the comfort of their own office or home, speak directly to the trainer and other candidates as well as be able to see the trainer via webcam.”



Webinars — a portmanteau of “Web” and “seminar” — are live conferencing events shared by multiple parties from multiple remote locations through the Internet. Participants and presenters can interact in real time without being in the same room or location. The convenience of the Web-based seminar is further enhanced through tools that allow participants to ask questions and make comments by typing or through their computer’s microphone; presenters can share slide presentations, web pages, and other multimedia materials, polls may be conducted, and other elements required to carry out a training or seminar. There is even the ability to see the trainer via webcam which further enhances the training experience. Indeed, most organisations today have used webinars to save on costs without sacrificing the value and quality of their programmes.



Wise Global Training Ltd. has already been delivering their IOSH and NEBOSH courses, including IOSH Working Safely and NEBOSH General Certificate courses, through its exceptional e-learning system. Participants may access Wise Global Training’s e-learning system 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But with the upcoming option for a live seminar on IOSH courses, the U.K.-based company significantly expands its authority as a truly global provider of health and safety training courses.



The Wise Global Training co-founder says, “We are pushing the boundaries of delivering training courses to those where it may not always be accessible or affordable.”



Classroom-based, e-learning system, and soon, Web-based training — Wise Global Training Ltd. offers the most practical and highly advanced training solutions today for every company and individual. There is certainly no more room left for excuses to do away with health and safety training.



And Newgass agrees, reiterating, “Health and safety is an essential consideration for any organisation, large or small. Whether you are a supervisor looking for guidance on a particular aspect of health and safety or you are looking to add health and safety expertise to your CV, our IOSH Managing Safely course will give you the knowledge and skills you need.”



For updates on the webinar edition of the IOSH courses and other course-related details, check out the Wise Global Training Ltd. website.



