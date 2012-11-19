Wisecast and Black Pearl Media Group Ink Deal

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- WMC, LLC’s Wisecast Television and Black Pearl Media Group ink $50 million dollar deal for 33 cable stations.



Wisecast has taken the cable and television platforms to a new level, offering original movies, tv shows, Music Select Now, talk radio, Pay per View and On Demand to a broader audience. Unlike the on-the-go platforms currently in the marketplace, Wisecast offers the ability to access your entire subscription via set top box or computer application, thus allowing you to watch your television anywhere, anytime.



Founder and CEO Chris Black of Black Pearl Media Group stated, “We are an entertainment company that offers positive, audio and visual entertainment to a diverse, international consumer group. Through our cable television programming services we offer production and distribution of films and television programs.



Black Pearl Media Group Inc. distinguishes itself through the commitment it undertakes with each project. Our mission is to change audio and visual through radio and television by providing quality multi-cultured media worldwide.”



The partnership between Wisecast and Black Pearl Media Group has allowed for the creation of Luminar Latino, 67 Music Select Channels, My E TV, Crackup Comedy, and 2 Emerge TV channels.



Luminar Latino programming is designed to cater to a diverse Latin American market, which has English as a primary and secondary language. Luminar Latino features quality programming for the Latin American audience. Luminar Latino will feature content that will entertain and educate every age and generation whom has Spanish as his or her primary language. The channel will feature programming like fitness, daytime soap opera, movies, comedy, and programming for the entire family. The channel will include and have programming for new filmmakers and actors.



Music Select Now features 67 Music Channels representing the most diverse of genres. Artist facts and additional information are supplied as you enjoy your music genre selection.



MY E-TV is a new, innovative platform for broadcasting multi-cultured programming around the clock. It will distinguish itself from other entertainment networks through its state of the art application and features new content, which broadcasts in HD-1080p. It broadcasts in Dolby-Digital, 5.1 Surround Sound, while using the Internet as its power source.



MY E-TV in addition to the other BlackPearl channels will reach over 80 million homes across America and has enlisted capabilities to also show programming around the world. MY E-TV will take advantage of the latest television trends by providing great quality content including: Comedy/Variety shows, Reality TV, Music Videos, Movies, Documentaries, Sitcoms, and more.



Crack up Comedy Features the best in comedy, interviews, movies, news, red carpet and events. The channel will be featuring veterans in the comedy world as well as new comers to the industry.



The Emerge brand covers two channels Emerge TV and Emerge Music. Emerge Music is Music Select Now channels that are dedicated to Independent and new artists. It can be accessed via the broadcast on air and in the interactive On Demand sections of Wisecast Television. Emerge TV is a main source for concert series, behind the scenes, Independent artist videos, Red Carpets and special interviews.



