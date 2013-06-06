Wish You Were Here Is Released on Itunes After It's Cannes Debut

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- From acclaimed indie writer/director James O'Brien (Hyperfutura, Venice Bound) comes the Great American Road Movie WISH YOU WERE HERE, featuring career-making performances by Louie Sabatasso, Gary Douglas Kohn and Arroyn Ambrose-- available now on iTunes and coming soon to Amazon Prime.



Wish You Were Here is the story of a young man Dean (Louie Sabatasso) just out of a Venice Beach rehab, who involves his estranged concert promoter brother Neal (Gary Kohn) in an epic journey across the country. Along the way they encounter Phoenix (Arroyn Ambrose) a mysterious girl on the run. Together the trio become a surrogate family, attempting to do the most difficult thing imaginable: healing themselves and each other, in the midst of a road trip to end all road trips.



Wish You Were Here is a true independent film. Shot in a 19 day tear across the country, the entire cast and crew lived in a single RV. Locations were secured on the fly, moments before filming began. The RV would be on to the next town before the dust settled: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Utah, Aspen, Denver, Kansas, Nashville and Coney Island. From coast to coast in a self-contained studio on wheels.



The film is driven by a dynamic soundtrack, featuring an Americana score by Jordan Shapiro and the soulful songs of singer songwriter Dustin Louis Blank-- as well as a vibrant mix of up-and-coming indie songwriters and bands, culled by music supervisor Pirmin Marti.



Wish You Were Here, like the Oscar-winning independent film Once, has captured the hearts and minds of those who have experienced it. It is a must watch for fans of the genre. The word of mouth has just begun...



The film was produced by Good Company Entertainment and is distributed by BUFFALO 8, who brought the film to the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.



You can watch the movie on iTunes.



https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/wish-you-were-here/id624377731



