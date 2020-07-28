Wishes Do Come True

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Voice America Empowerment Channel and All Your Favorite Podcast Platforms at Seniors Straight Talk



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk is proud to welcome Make-A-Wish Founder Frank Shankwitz. Formerly Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk now a Podcast on the Voice America Empowerment Channel, has been rebranded. with expanded content and topics.



The Podcast will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences. Listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



About Frank Shankwitz

Frank Shankwitz is best known as the Creator, Co-Founder, and first President/CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an extraordinary charity that grants the wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. After his own life-threatening accident and helping a boy named Chris with a terminal illness, Frank was inspired to create the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From humble beginnings, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is now a global organization that grants a child's wish somewhere in the world on an average of every 28 minutes.



Frank is a U.S. Air Force veteran with a long and distinguished career in law enforcement. Beginning as an Arizona Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer, after 42 years he retired as a Homicide Detective with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.



Frank has been featured in numerous publications and television programs, received the White House Call To Service Award from two Presidents, and the "Making A Difference In the World" award from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.



In 2015 Frank joined six U.S. Presidents as well as Nobel Prize winners and industry leaders as a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In that same year, following his commencement address, Frank was presented with an Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Public Service, from The Ohio State University and was identified as one of the "10 Most Amazing Arizonans".



In January 2016, Frank was identified in a Forbes Magazine article as a "Forbes Top Ten Keynote Speaker". In April 2017, Frank was presented the Unite4: Humanity Celebrity ICON Social Impact Award, joining past recipients Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman. In February 2018, sharing the stage with Matthew McConaughey at Universal Studios at the LA City Gala he was presented the first City Gala Hero Award. Frank's book, "Wish Man", was re-released in September 2018 and is available at Amazon.com and via his website…wishman1com. The movie about his life, Wishman, was released on Netflix.



Interviewed by host Phyllis Ayman, hear Frank Shankwitz in his own words. "It was one of my own personal wishes to have the opportunity to speak with Frank Shankwitz, one of our nation's treasures and a citizen of the world, and to bring his inspiring story to our listeners."



