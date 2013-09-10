History's Witches Arriving in Salem, MA

Salem, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- As if Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts isn't already spooky enough, local author and illustrator, Lisa Graves just gave us another reason to scream. With the launch of the book History's Witches, Graves continues her journey bringing awareness to the scorned women of history's past. Her collection of well crafted vignettes tells the tales of women such as Anne Boleyn, Eleanor of Aquitaine, and Salem's own Bridget Bishop.



What started out as a blog to provide a creative outlet soon became a hit with a hefty fan base and followers that hang on her weekly posts and illustrations on some of the lesser known, but important women from history. "Writing and illustrating a book just seemed like a natural progression for me in order to bring these women to life" says Lisa Graves. Well, a publication titled History's Witches would not be complete without a book signing party at the historic House of the Seven Gables. On September 26, Graves and her fellow history buffs will be in Salem to celebrate the release of her new book where fans can purchase a copy and maybe get a scare as well as a signature.



Lisa Graves grew up in Norfolk, MA, went to Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA and then on to San Diego Advertising Arts College. She has been a professional illustrator for over 15 years developing books, gift products, and creating installation art for corporate clients.



History's Witches by Lisa Graves is available at Amazon.Com and BarnesandNoble.com.