With 200,000 SDK Downloads, Mobile Development Platform Codename One Announces Version 1.1

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Tel Aviv, Israel Mobile development platform Codename One is announcing the release of its 1.1 version on Monday, May 20th. Less than 4 months after releasing its 1.0 version, Codename One doubled its user base becoming the 5th most downloaded NetBeans plugin of all time and more than doubling builds on its cloud servers month over month.



Codename One is a one of a kind solution that allows Java developers to build native applications that work on all mobile devices seamlessly, it combines an open source client architecture that integrates with industry standards Eclipse/NetBeans with a one of a kind cloud build system. This unique architecture enables Java developers to build iPhone applications without owning a Mac or Windows Phone applications without a Windows 8 machine. Version 1.1 solidifies Codename One as the technological market leader in Write Once Run Everywhere (WORA) on mobile devices with key features such as: Windows Phone 8 support, 3rd party Library Support, many UI improvements and tools to assist development.



The platform to date has been used to build over 2,000 native mobile applications and has received widespread, viral acclaim in technology and business media including InfoWorld, Slashdot, Hacker News, VentureBeat, Business Insider, The Next Web, Dr. Dobbs and Forbes, which named the company one of the 10 greatest industry disrupting startups of 2012.



“It is amazing that within 4 months since our 1.0 doubled or more on every single KPI, we have some amazing plans for the future and expect to exceed that many times over.,” said cofounder and CEO Shai Almog.



Almog, along with cofounder Chen Fishbein, decided to launch the venture after noticing a growing inefficiency within mobile application development. By enabling developers to significantly cut time and costs in developing native applications for iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows Phone and other devices, Almog and Fishbein hope to make mobile application development increasingly feasible.



The Javabased platform is opensource and utilizes lightweight technology, allowing it to produce unique native interfaces highly differentiated from competitive crossplatform mobile development toolkits, which typically use HTML5 or heavyweight technology.



By drawing all components from scratch rather than utilizing native widgets, Codename One enables developers to avoid fragmentation – a major hindrance found in the majority of competitors – and additionally allows accurate desktop simulation of mobile apps.



The startup’s founders are recognized for engineering Sun Microsystems’s famous Lightweight User Interface Toolkit, a mobile platform used by leading mobile carriers and industry leaders to this date.



Codename One is available for download free of charge.



About Codename One

Codename One, named by Forbes as “one of the 10 greatest industry disrupting startups of 2012,” is an Israelbased technology company that has created a powerful crossplatform software development kit for mobile applications. The technology enables developers to create native applications across multiple operating systems using a single code base. Codename One was founded by renowned software engineers Shai Almog and Chen Fishbein in 2012.



Codename One

Contact: Shai Almog

support@codenameone.com