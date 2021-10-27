London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- Global Online Grocery Market is valued at approximately USD 236.88 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027. The online grocery store is a supermarket or a grocery store that allows the consumers, online ordering of grocery items. The increase in an individual's disposable income and people choosing comfort and ease of availability are the major driving factors.



The Online Grocery market research includes a thorough examination of the industry's top competitors, current market developments, and major trends that drive market growth. The study delves into the primary variables of the worldwide market, such as drivers, challenges, restraints, and upcoming opportunities. The market study contains in-depth information on major end-users as well as a yearly forecast for the forecast period. It also includes annual revenue predictions as well as market sales growth. These projections are required in order to gain insight into the industry's future prospects.



The Online Grocery market research comprises key driving variables as well as main roadblocks and inhibiting factors that stymie market growth. The study aids existing firms and start-ups in formulating strategies to overcome obstacles and profit on attractive worldwide market prospects. The forecasts are based on an in-depth analysis of the market's geography and are provided by market experts.



Major market players included in this report are:

1. Walmart Inc. (US),

2. ALDI (Germany),

3. Albertsons Companies, Inc. (US),

4. Auchan SA (France),

5. Royal Ahold Delhaize NV (Netherlands),

6. Amazon.com Inc. (US), ASDA (UK),

7. The Kroger Co. (US),

8. TESCO PLC (UK)

9. Big Basket

10. Schwan Food



Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

- Fresh Produce

- Breakfast & Dairy

- Snacks & Beverages

- Meat & Seafood

- Staples & Cooking Essentials

- Others



The study is based on a comprehensive examination of the entire Online Grocery market, including all of its sub-segments, utilizing particular classifications. Accurate research and assessment are developed from premium primary and secondary information sources with input from industry professionals across the value chain. The research focuses on upstream raw materials, downstream customer surveys, marketing channels, and industry development trends, as well as important manufacturing equipment suppliers, raw materials suppliers, significant distributors, and large consumers.



Competitive Scenario

The Online Grocery market research examines the market's most prominent rivals in great detail. A complete financial analysis, corporate strategy, a SWOT analysis, a business overview, and information on recently announced products and services are also included. Market expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are among the current market trends covered in the report.



A market overview, as well as a SWOT analysis of the major market players, as well as their financial analysis, business overview, and service portfolio analysis, are all included in the Online Grocery market study. The study looks at the most recent developments in the industry, such as joint ventures, expansion, and new product introductions. This study assists players in estimating the long-term profitability of the market.



Key Highlights of Online Grocery Market Report

- A complete assessment of the determinants of the Online Grocery market, as well as future prospects and challenges.



- A thorough examination of each segment, including an examination of the segment's driving forces and growth rates.



- An in-depth market study that includes recent market trends as well as forecasts for the next several years to help you make an informed decision.



- A detailed study of the market across geographies that enables industry participants to take advantage of market possibilities.



