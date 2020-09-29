With a Full Suite of Accounting Tools, QuickBooks Saves Time and Helps Achieve Organizational Efficiency

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- Affordability and ease of use are the main deciding factors between Sage 50 and QuickBooks.



QuickBooks helps business owners with keeping a close eye on 'sales revenue' and business expenses. The greatest known QuickBooks' feature, according to research, is that it allows business owners to auto synchronize checking accounts and credit cards with transactions being automatically reflected in QuickBooks.



Considered one of the most effective accounting software for small and medium scale enterprises, QuickBooks offers a full suite of bookkeeping and integrated tools, known to save accountants time and achieve overall organizational efficiency.



Sage 50, on the other hand, focuses less on bookkeeping features and more on client invoicing and cloud-based project management features. According to Finances Online, Sage 50 scored 8.8, while QuickBooks scored 9.4 when it comes to quality and performance.



QuickBooks Online is considered an ideal choice for most small businesses because of its ease in navigating the program and because it is more affordable than Sage 50 cloud. Pricing starts as low as $20 per month as opposed to $44.97 per month for Sage.



"Switching from one accounting software to another is challenging and requires careful scrutiny and analysis," E-Tech's John Rocha said. He added that one must list requirements that any new software must satisfy, in addition to features and functionality. "Be wary that the list covers what does not satisfy you with your current software," he said.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard conversion service from Sage 50 to all versions of QuickBooks. The conversion service will audit the results to ensure all financial reports such as the Trial Balance, Profit and Loss, and Balance sheets in QuickBooks match the original Sage data precisely.



For more information on this service, visit https://e-tech.ca/Sage-50-to-Quickbooks.aspx



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



