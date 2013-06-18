With Both Expertise and Professionalism, Flight Claims Provides a Transparent and Easy Method to Claim Your Compensation.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Flight Claims, a flight compensation service offers flight delayed compensation, flight cancellation compensation or overbooked compensation. They make the tedious and difficult task of claiming compensation from the airlines, seamless. With all their expertise and professionalism, they have access to all the flight data and have the legal knowledge required to communicate with airlines and enforcement authorities.



One of the representatives at Flight Claims stated,“At Flight Claims, we run a dedicated flight compensation service which enables our clients to claim compensation for delayed flights and their for their inconvenience. At Flight Claims, we ensure that the hassle is removed from your claim. From researching your flight and your point of discontent, we ensure that the airlines do not attempt to refute your claim. We will work on your claim on a no win no fee basis, whether it takes three months or two years.”



With the necessary legal expertise and some perseverance, Flight Claims can help their clients in assisting their claim and ensure that it is successful. Unfortunately the compensation is currently beinfrarely being offered freely by the airlines and thus a strong case be put forward with a proper legal procedure.



All European airlines or those flying into Europe, who cause their passengers a delay of more than three hours, are legally entitled for compensation. FlightClaims, assures its clients with a no win, no fees basis and are well aware of what it takes to secure a claim from faulty airline management.



About Flight Claims

Flight Claims is a company compiled of numerous claim specialists who are specifically familiar with the flight compensation industry. They enable travelers and businessmen alike, to claim the compensation which is rightfully theirs. They handle cases for passengers who have suffered delayed flights, overbooked or canceled flights, they assist their clients to claim for the compensation that is legally theirs. Flight Claims work on a no win no fee basis and thus can be a trusted name to bank upon.To know more visit:http://flightclaims.co.uk