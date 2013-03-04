With Fast Data Upload Feature of ezW2 Software Speeds Up Filing Time for W2 and 1099

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Halfpricesoft.com has just released an updated version of EzW2 software to speed up form W2 and 1099 preparing, printing and filing for small business owners this 2013 tax season. The new edition of ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com now allows users to import employee, contractor and tax data from other external source easily.



EzW2 software can prepare, print and e-file forms W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096. Designed with simplicity in mind, customers can begin printing forms within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through forms w2, w3, 1099 and 1096 reporting process.



"It's important to us that ezW2 be exactly what our customers need it to be," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "Many of our users keep employee data in other software programs and wanted an easy way to import that data to ezW2."



The new feature added to ezW2 software allows users to import employee lists, contractor lists and certain tax information from .csv files - a common format used by spreadsheet software. Users can export their data from other programs and spreadsheets into the .csv format and then import it into ezW2 software. This saves customers time, because they don't have to enter all the information for each employee and contractor by hand. The data import function is straight forward and easy to use, says Dr. Ge.



The new edition of W2 1099 software includes several money and time saving features to help employers meet the Feb 28 tax form mailing deadline:



- EzW2’s straight-forward user interface minimizes the learning curve

- EzW2 saves users money by printing the SSA-approved W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper



It also print 1099 MISC recipient copies on white paper.



- It helps users go green by generating w2 and 1099 PDF forms for recipients.

- It can generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms

- It can support unlimited company accounts, recipients and forms with no extra charge.



New users can download this W2 and 1099 application online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp and sample the software without charge or obligation, allowing them to thoroughly test drive ezW2 before purchasing. The trial version will print the watermarks on forms. Users can purchase the license key to remove it.



This W2 and 1099-misc software is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista , 7 system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



Preparing and printing W2 Forms should not be headache for small business owners this 2012-2013 tax season. W2 and 1099 software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezW2 software which can save time and money tax reporting, leading to increased productivity and lower costs. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ez1099 and ezW2Correction.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.