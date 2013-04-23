With Gold and Oil Prices Dropping, Is Bankruptcy in the Future for Many?

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Once again April 15 has passed and Americans can breathe a sigh of relief as tax day is gone, for a year anyways. Earlier this year, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com had an article showing the financial impact on Americans because of the increase in payroll taxes. Even big-box stores have reported a decline in business since the beginning of this year because Americans have less expendable income at the end of the month. The experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com marvel at the amount of global economic news hitting the presses these days. They stated, where there would be one major story with severe impact to the economy coming out every few months, it has escalated to every few days. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believes that the global economy is very fragile at this time and the way it appears it only will get worse before it gets better. Recently it was reported that the average American has a debt to income ratio of 154%, putting the average Joe in that category of should be filing bankruptcy or close to filing for bankruptcy. Either way, outside of winning the lottery, the odds are it will be in their future.



The hard-working professionals at DFBA are closely watching the commodities market. Last week, gold dropped like a rock down under $1400 for the first time since 2011. Silver followed suit and dropped from $27 down to $23. After a closer look it was apparent that this drop was only in the paper markets as the physical market quickly dried up. DFBA checked resources for availability of precious metals and found out it was only available if someone wanted to pay a high premium over spot. Zero Hedge reported on Tuesday that the US mint set an all-time record for the number of ounces of gold sold in one day. The data showed a record 63,500 ounces or 2 tons. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is continuing to monitor this situation closely as it also noticed the decline in oil prices. Historically, when oil and gold decline together a recession is close behind. There are many economists who believe the US has never left the recession that started in 2007. For the naysayers who believe everything is rosy, all they need to do is take a look at the most recent consumer confidence numbers and they will see a huge drop from 78.6% to 72.3%. This week the experts at DFBA uncovered a recent report from Wells Fargo stating the number of Americans taking loans against their 401(k)s has increased by 28% this year. With all this news, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believes Americans need to get their financial house in order and on the road to becoming debt free even if it takes a bankruptcy filing to put things in check.



While no one really wants to file for bankruptcy, Americans need to know they are not alone, in 2013 it's expected that more than 1.3 million Americans will exercise their legal rights of bankruptcy. In today's fragile economy, creditors have become very aggressive in their collection tactics. Because of this, people need to be on their toes and know when filing bankruptcy is in their future. Filing for bankruptcy is nothing to be ashamed of as there is a list of famous Americans that wouldn't be what they are today if they didn't have the opportunity to file. Individuals shouldn't be hard on themselves because most of the time it is caused by circumstances that are beyond their own control. As unemployment continues to hover at 7.7%, Americans should be proactive when it comes to financial matters and protect their families and property at any means, even including filing bankruptcy if necessary. Congress created bankruptcy to give good hard-working Americans a fresh start and a second chance at their financial future. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com was created to help these Americans exercise their legal rights under the bankruptcy law and stop the constant harassment by their creditors. Filing bankruptcy is available to every American and should never be eliminated as an option until it is discussed with a bankruptcy attorney.



