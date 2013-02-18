With Israel Expecting 4 Million Tourists in the Next Two Years, a Licensed Christian Guide Offers an Enriching Book Based on His 60+ Trips to the Holy Land.

Huntersville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- When it comes to visiting the Holy Land, Christopher Cross, KHC is the ultimate guide. Having made over sixty trips with a total of three thousand pilgrims, Cross’s knowledge, wisdom, and spirituality have helped many enjoy a life-changing and faith-enriching experience.



With over thirty years of experiences to share, Cross is delighted to announce the launch of his compelling new Holy Land guide book, Walking In His Footsteps.



The book’s main intent is to travel with pilgrims and provide relevant Christian scriptures that relate to each site. Cross realizes that many pilgrims come to Israel with the expectation of experiencing a pilgrimage but instead go home disappointed because they didn’t get a chance to truly experience the things that are so important to their faith.



To that end, Walking in His Footsteps lists what Cross feels are the ten best areas to visit while in Israel on a six- to ten-day pilgrimage, complete with their corresponding scriptures and professionally-taken pictures and drawings of the holy sites



Because readers can associate pictures with the stories, it is “easier to fully understand and meditate on the holy scriptures,” says Cross.



The result is a pilgrimage within the pages of a book, providing a marvelous opportunity for those who may never have the chance to travel to Israel on a literal pilgrimage, while amplifying the experience for those who do.



Walking in His Footsteps” by Christopher Cross, KHS; Nonfiction; Soft cover; $19.95; ISBN: 978-0-615-22667-5



The author, Christopher Cross, has taken over sixty trips to the Holy Land.